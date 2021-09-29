Chote: Law Association eyeing PSC imbroglio

President of the Law Association Sophia Chote, SC. Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

LAW Association head Sophia Chote, SC, expressed her alarm at the state of the Police Service Commission (PSC) and said the association (LATT) was keeping a close watch on it.

She spoke to Newsday on Wednesday.

The PSC is inquorate, with just one member, its chairman Bliss Seepersad, after three commissioners – Courtney McNish, Dr Susan Craig-James and Roger Kawalsingh – resigned in protest at Seepersad's suspension of Gary Griffith as acting Commissioner of Police (CoP) during an ongoing probe into the issuingof firearm user's licences (FULs.)

Chote commented: "All I could say is the situation is extremely unsatisfactory as it is.

"As president of the LATT I could only speak on behalf of the council of the LATT and we are monitoring the turn of events very closely."

She said the association was very sensitive to the fact that there are at least three cases before the courts involving the PSC and the CoP.

"We want to make sure we don't comment on matters which are before the courts, because that would not be appropriate. So we are looking at the matter and considering it, and in due course, depending on how council decides, we may issue a statement. But at this point I cannot say for sure that we will.

"But I can say that the situation, from any perspective, is a highly unsatisfactory one."