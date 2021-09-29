BOL unveils new kit designs for TT women football team

TT women’s footballer Victoria Swift is pictured in the new TT women’s home kit, on location in Leon. - via TT Football Association

BOL unveiled fresh kit designs for the Trinidad and Tobago women’s football team on Tuesday, as a part of their partnership with the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA).

Under their “ONE Football” philosophy, the Miami-based apparel brand released the new home and away women’s jerseys featuring the unique steelpan and tribal artwork that represents the beauty, strength and resilience that is the team’s heritage.

The traditional stripes of the red home jersey combine elements of football with distinctive patterns of Trinbagonian ceramics found in the National Museum and Art Gallery in Port of Spain, and silhouettes of the steelpan, the national instrument. The female celebratory figure portrayed on the new away jersey represents TT’s world-renowned Carnival, and how the team unites the country and its people abroad as a tribe: The Steel Tribe.

“For BOL, there is only one football, regardless of gender. Any game requires 90 minutes of commitment, team effort and offers tremendous satisfaction when you know you have left it all on the pitch. We thrive on creating equal performance products and incentives for all the players of the teams we partner with, both men and women,” said Tiago Pinto, co-founder of BOL. “As a brand, we are inspired to tell their stories through the designs of the jerseys they will wear to play their best, and represent their people.”

BOL is introducing the new kits this week as the team trains for the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers. All jerseys will be available for purchase on BOL’s official site and in selected stores in TT including The Fan Club at Trincity Mall.

For more information, visit bolfootball.com or follow @bolfootball on Twitter and @bol.football on Instagram. Also follow @ttfafootball on Instagram.