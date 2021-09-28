Venezuelans worried about slow delivery of extended permits

In this file photo, Venezuelans line up outside the Ministry of National of Security during the initial registration exercise in 2019. -

Venezuelans who received permits to work in TT are concerned about the slow delivery process for the new extensions, which expire in November.

Immigrants who have their registration cards hope the TT government will approve a new permit for a longer period of time, as well as other benefits.

In June 2019, the government gave 16,523 Venezuelans to give them a permit to work and stay here in an amnesty given because of the socioeconomic crisis their country is currently experiencing.

The work permits had an initial duration of a year, but owing to the covid19 pandemic, the government has repeatedly extended them.

For two months the Immigration Department has been calling in those registered and putting a label on their cards giving an extension until November.

Elsa Velasquez, administrator of several Venezuelan social media groups in TT, told Newsday on Tuesday many people have not received these labels, making it difficult for them to get jobs.

“Although the extension of the work permits has been legally announced by the authorities, many employers refuse to accept the registration cards because they have an expiration date of 2020.

"For that reason it is important to expedite the delivery of the new labels – which would only have one month of validity left,” said Velásquez.

In addition, social-media networks of Venezuelans in TT include many messages from people who have not been contacted by Immigration.

Velásquez said the government should deliver new cards and consider extending them.

“There are many Venezuelans who have been here for several years and have not been able to visit their relatives in Venezuela for fear they will not be allowed to enter TT again. I think the government could allow people with a registration card to go to Venezuela and come back without problems or even agree to have parents bring their children,” she said.

Velásquez considers it important the new cards, if approved, have a much longer period of validity to avoid short-term extensions and both employers and employees have greater opportunities.

Other issues of concern for immigrants are education and health.

Armando Martínez said he has legal status in TT, with a work permit and a stable job, but his two sons have not been able to start school.

"My children are studying in the Equal Place programme of the UNHCR, but that does not guarantee the continuity of their studies in the future. So it is necessary the Ministry of Education here allows them to study and progress."

Martínez said hospital care must also improve.

"We only have emergency care, but nothing else."

Another benefit the Venezuelans are asking for is driving permits. Many have received job offers from companies that need drivers and others have tried to acquire vehicles to work independently within their own community, but have encountered obstacles to driving legally here.

Alberto Yepez said he and his brother bought a vehicle to work as taxi drivers offering transport service to Venezuelans.

"We have our international licences, but the police have told us this licence is not approved by Trinidadian law – and they also do not allow us to do the official paperwork to obtain a Trinidadian driver's licence," said Yepez.

He said if the TT government approved work permits for Venezuelans, it could extend the benefits to driver's licences, as it is a legal tool to get jobs in transport.

Elsa Velásquez wanted the Minister of National Security not only meet with spokesmen for social organisations, but also with ordinary people.

"There are many things Venezuelans can contribute. The government can install communication teams between Venezuelans and the authorities to better manage solutions, and at the same time manage support teams of Venezuelans for the various problems that TT has."