[UPDATED] No pay for Lake Asphalt workers, but Government promises 'urgent' subvention

Spokesman Raeburn Noble (second from right in front row)and other Lake Asphalt workers in La Brea on Tuesday. -

LAUREL V WILLIAMS and YVONNE WEBB

WORKERS at Lake Asphalt (LATT) are appealing to the Prime Minister for help in getting wages and salaries owed to them for the past two months and counting.

On Tuesday morning, workers assembled and knelt in front of the company’s gates at Brighton in La Brea, calling on Dr Rowley to intervene on their behalf with management.

Joseph Phillip, president general of the representing Contractors and General Workers Trade Union (CGWTU), told Newsday, "Workers are suffering."

He said all categories of workers – hourly, daily and some monthly-rated – have been affected.

"People are likely to lose their wives, their homes – but nobody is listening to us. I spoke to the board and they themselves don’t know what is going on."

Spokesman Raeburn Noble, a foreman and union representative, said about 300 workers have been affected, and the state-owned company owes them between $8 and $10 million.

"The reason we are on our knees is because we feel we have to beg for the money we worked for. We are begging because people are hungry, people are suffering, people are nervous," Noble told Newsday.

"We do not know if it is to walk off the job or stay and lay down or work hard like dogs to see if we can save the organisation. We are confused and begging for some direction."

He threw jabs at La Brea MP and Labour Minister Stephen McClashie, a member of an inter-ministerial committee to assess the company. The minister is a former board member at the company.

"Workers at Lake Asphalt have become beggars. Where is Mr McClashie in all of this? There is a deafening silence," Noble said.

The union wrote to Energy and Energy Industries Minister Stuart Young on September 10, telling him workers were diligently operating within the constraints of the pandemic guidelines for the good of the organisation, and asked him to intervene to end their suffering.

On September 18, three trade union federations – JTUM, NATUC and FITUN – also called on Young to immediately address this "vexing" non-payment issue. The federations said it was a great insult that while government ministers were receiving their full salaries, benefits and allowances, the very survival of LATT workers and their families was threatened.

Admitting the delay, CEO Roger Wiggins said the company is committed to finding a solution to settle its debt.

A statement from Wiggins to Newsday said LATT, like many organisations around the globe, has been facing some challenges, particularly during the covid19 pandemic.

"The reality that we are not immune to what is taking place globally is evident, as we continue to navigate our way through the downturn in both the local and international economies, the shrinkage in our traditional markets as well as a reduction in road-paving activities."

He admitted that unfortunately, one of the major effects of these challenges has been a delay in the timely payment of salaries and wages to both weekly and monthly paid employees.

He said the company "assured" all parties that "we are working assiduously with management, the board of directors and all our stakeholders and customers to regularise this situation in the shortest possible time frame."

He said Government had demonstrated its commitment to working with the company even as it works with all its stakeholders during this challenging time.

Wiggins said LATT was currently exploring all its options while maintaining focus on strategic initiatives that would see some new products coming on stream soon.

"Lake Asphalt continues to work with the various unions and stakeholders in the asphalt industry during this time so that the impact on all can be adequately managed."

He also thanked employees for their demonstration of love for the company, their understanding, commitment and patience in the midst of its challenges.

"Their commitment makes all the difference," Wiggins said.

A release from the Energy Ministry on Tuesday afternoon said Young has urgently sought and obtained Cabinet approval to provide LATT with subventions to help it pay its expenses, including paying workers.

This is the second intervention by the Government in 2021 to provide subventions to LATT to meet its obligations to its workforce.

It said LATT, like most businesses, has suffered as a result of the pandemic.

Personnel from the ministry have communicated with the Finance Ministry to prioritise the subvention payment.

"The Government, via the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries, is currently looking at how LATT can become self-sustainable as it is not acceptable for LATT to continue depending on subventions from the treasury to cover its wages and expenses," the release said.

Young has reportedly prioritised pursuing plans to make LATT self-sustainable and intends to approach the Cabinet "shortly" with proposals along these lines.

Calls to Mc Clashie went unanswered.