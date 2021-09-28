[Updated] Kamla claims PM met President on acting police commissioner nominees

Kamla Persad-Bissessar -

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is alleging that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley met with the President on August 12 to discuss the merit list for the position of acting commissioner of police (CoP).

Persad-Bissessar made the allegation while speaking during the UNC's virtual meeting on Monday.

“I now have credible information that it was none other than the Prime Minister himself, Keith Rowley (who visited the President on August 12).

“The logbook at President’s House will show the visitors on that day and I call on the President to please clear the air.”

She is now calling on the Office of the President to verify if the meeting happened.

Persad-Bissessar claims that if the meeting did occur, it will put TT in a constitutional crises.

“This matter is way beyond constitutional crisis and speaks to a dictatorship in the governance of Trinidad and Tobago.

“As you know the recent actions by the Police Service Commission (PSC), by the President and the Rowley government, over the appointment and subsequent withdrawal of Gary Griffith as acting CoP, has thrown this whole country into confusion and constitutional crises.”

She also called on the last remaining PSC member, chairman Bliss Seepersad, to resign.

If Seepersad doesn’t resign, she calls on the President to intervene.

“The rest of them has gone, Madame Bliss has to go…she must resign as she cannot be allowed to stay in that position.

“The President must call her commission into order and rapidly do so. These are the members that you appointed Madame President and why is Bliss Seepersad still sitting after all the trouble that has been caused.”

Persad-Bissessar also continued her call for Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi to resign.

“The Opposition has been discussing the filing of a motion of no confidence against the Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi. That should come to the Parliament very soon.

“In any other democracy, an attorney general finding himself in the situation that Faris is in now would have resigned long ago.”

With the controversy surrounding the appointment of an acting CoP being placed at the forefront, Persad-Bissessar said other issues like crime have been allowed to go below the radar.

This story has been updated with additional details.

