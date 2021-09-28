Trinidad and Tobago's Keston Julien makes winning CL debut vs Madrid

Sheriff Tiraspol players celebrate their side's second goal during the Champions League group D match against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, on Tuesday. At left, wearing the No 16 jersey is Trinidad and Tobago's Keston Julien. (AP Photo) -

TRINIDAD AND Tobago football team defender Keston Julien made his UEFA Champions League debut on Tuesday as his club Sheriff Tiraspol shocked Real Madrid 2-1 in their Group D match, at the Bernabeau Stadium, Madrid, Spain.

This is the first time that Sheriff Tiraspol, who are based in Moldova, are competing in the Champions League.

The 22-year-old Julien replaced midfielder Frank Castaneda in the 78th minute.

Jasrubek Yakhshiboev put Sheriff Tiraspol in front in the 25th minute before striker Karem Benzema equalised in the 65th minute, from the penalty spot.

However, Sebastien Thill netted in the 89th minute to guarantee full points for Sheriff Tiraspol, who defeated Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 in their Group D opener, on September 15.

Sheriff sit atop Group D on six points, followed by Madrid (three points), Inter Milan (one point) and Shakhtar Donetsk (one point).