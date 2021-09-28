Trinidad and Tobago, Paraguay draw 2-2 in Pan Am Hockey

Trinidad and Tobago hockey players celebrate scoring against Paraguay in the Pan Am Challenge in Lima, Peru on Tuesday.

TRINIDAD and Tobago salvaged a draw against Paraguay in the Pan Am Hockey Challenge in Lima, Peru, on Tuesday.

TT opened the scoring in the 41st minute through Brittney Hingh, before Paraguay fought back with two unanswered goals to take a 2-1 lead.

Veronica Roa levelled the contest when she found the target in the 45th minute and Astrid Duarte gave Paraguay the lead in the 54th minute.

Zene Henry earned TT a valuable point with a goal in the 60th minute.

TT and Paraguay now have four points from two matches. TT edged Peru 1-0 on Sunday in their opening match.

TT will play their final match of the group phase against Brazil on Wednesday from noon (TT time).

TT are now in with a solid chance of qualifying to the semifinals as one of the top teams. All the teams will qualify for the semifinals in the four-team tournament, but TT will be aiming to finish in first position. The first placed team will play the fourth placed team and second will play third in the semifinals on Friday. The final will be played on Saturday.