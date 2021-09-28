Tobago woman's fears end: 'All my vaccinated family good'

Karen Tidd Baker of Signal Hill had her second shot of the Pfizer vaccine at Plymouth on Tuesday. - Photo by David Reid

DEXTER EDWARDS

A Lowlands woman went confidently for her covid19 vaccine on Tuesday after observing that people around her got vaccinated and suffered no adverse effects.

Crystal Bruce of Lowlands arrived at the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development's vaccination caravan in Plymouth around noon for her jab.

At the junction of Halifax and Shelbourne Street, four white tents were erected and there was a slow trickle of people into the temporary site. The site was divided into registration, vaccination and observation areas and staffed by volunteers, a doctor, nurses and employees of the division.

Bruce, who was being observed for 20 minutes after taking the vaccine, told Newsday she was not experiencing any side effects. She said she made the decision to take the vaccine after being satisfied that it did not cause any harm.

“I know several friends and family members who took the vaccine, so I was waiting to see if anything would have happen to them.

"All of them good, so ah now feel confident to take mine,” she said.

Spokesman for the division Stephon Isaac told Newsday vaccinations started at 10 am and 40 people were vaccinated by 11.30 am.

He said the traffic of people had slowed a bit since then. Isaac said the majority of people being vaccinated were young adults and school children accompanied by their parents.

Isaac said the response in Plymouth was an improvement compared to Goodwood on Monday, where just 25 people took the jab.

He said the community vaccination caravan will be set up in Black Rock Wednesday, before moving to the Speyside Beach Facility on Thursday and the Port Mall in Scarborough on Friday.

Newsday spoke to Inez Pierre of Plymouth about why she took the vaccine.

"I taking the vaccine for my safety, and I also want to travel,” she said.

One young woman who spoke on condition of anonymity said, “I was in no rush to take the vaccine. I am the only person in my family who is not vaccinated and I see them here in Plymouth today, so I went and take it.”

She added that there seems to be a pressure being applied on people to take the jab.

The Prime Minister recently announced safe zones – restaurants, bars, casinos, cinemas, gyms etc – will be reopened on October 11 to vaccinated patrons only. Employees at these establishments must also be vaccinated.

The woman added, "I never had any fears about taking the vaccine and it did not matter to me what vaccinated or unvaccinated people had to say. My only concern is that the Government saying it is a voluntary process but their strategies is like they forcing you to take it."

Dr Alimayu Chadband, who was at the site, said a number of people who suffered from comorbidities such as diabetes and hypertension asked him for advice before taking the vaccine.

Chadband said that throughout the process to date, he has not encountered any case of a severe reaction. He said a few people said they experienced soreness in the arm when they took the vaccine or itching, but this was short-lived.