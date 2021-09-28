Tobago Tourism Agency wants budget funding to revive sector

Chief executive officer of the Tobago Tourism Agency Louis Lewis.

Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd (TTAL) CEO Louis Lewis said he hopes sufficient funding will be allocated in Monday’s budget to help the agency not only fulfil its mandate but also revitalise the sector post-covid19.

“My expectation is that we continue to be funded appropriately for the task that we have been charged with,” he said.

Lewis did not want to give a figure, but said the allocation must be “measured within the framework of what is actually achievable within the constraints of a pandemic...a budget really aligns with the programme and we are in a dynamic environment. And as long as the funding really allows us to remain relevant and attractive, we will be satisfied with that.”

He said although the tourism sector continues to be severely affected by covid19, the agency has pivoted significantly in terms of its strategy to stay afloat since the start of the pandemic.

“Some of the things did not cost a lot of money, and even within the framework of keeping in contact with our partners, we were able to attain a significant award in the German market.”

Lewis was referring to Tobago’s second place in the Travel Industry Club (TIC) Destination Awards, held in Germany on September 13. The island was awarded silver in recognition of TTAL’s evolved strategy for the industry in response to the pandemic and its initiatives to reposition the destination for recovery.

Travel Industry Club is an influential association of travel leaders in Germany – the largest outbound tourism country in Europe and a key source market for many long-haul destinations such as Tobago.

Last week, TT was listed among 400 destinations to receive the World Travel & Tourism Council’s (WTTC) "safe travels" stamp.

The safety and hygiene stamp was launched a year ago to rebuild global consumer confidence and encourage the return of safe international travel.

Lewis said Tobago's silver award is a significant achievement, given the island’s efforts to revive tourism.