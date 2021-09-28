Tobago has 461 active covid19 cases

Tobago now has 461 active covid19 cases after 26 new cases were reported overnight.

The island’s covid19 death toll stands at 87.

In a statement on Tuesday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said 44 patients were in state isolation, 413 in home isolation and four in ICU. Four people have been discharged.

The division said to date 14, 742 people have been tested for covid19 in Tobago. Of that figure 2, 783 tested positive. There are 2,235 recovered patients.

A total of 20,566 people on the island have been partially vaccinated and 17, 366 are fully vaccinated