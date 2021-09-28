Smaller crowds at north covid19 vaccination sites after Monday's rush

Persons leave the Paddock of the Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain after recieving their covid19 vaccine. - Photo by Roger Jacob

The day after mass vaccination sites reported long lines, fewer people turned up on Tuesday at the sites to get the covid19 vaccines.

On Monday hundreds were seen at the Hasely Crawford Stadium drive-through, the Paddock at the Queen’s Park Savannah and the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts.

The sudden demand for the vaccine came days after the Prime Minister announced last Thursday the reopening of in-house dining, casinos, gyms, bars and cinemas from October 11, but as “safe zones” for those who are fully vaccinated.

In addition, on Monday, the Chief Medical Officer confirmed the community spread of the more-infectious delta variant of the virus.

The media reported long lines for a shot of the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sinopharm or J&J vaccines. But on Tuesday, when Newsday visited these sites, only a handful of people were seen in the screening and monitoring areas.

Many said they were encouraged to get the vaccine as Dr Rowley’s announcement brought a sense of hope that the country is returning to a level of normality.

Kimberlee Spencer told Newsday after taking the first dose of her vaccine at Queen’s Park Savannah that she is excited to enjoy recreational activities.

“I feel like it has been so long since this thing happened. It didn’t look promising when the government kept asking people to get the vaccine and we were still under lockdown.

"But now things opening up, so I have hope now.”

A man said he waited to see how the vaccine affected others before taking a chance on being vaccinated.

“I don’t lime, I don’t drink and my pension still coming in, so I didn’t miss out or anything. I realised people not dropping down from the vaccine, so I think I should try it.”

Fewer than 20 cars were waiting at the Hasely Crawford Stadium drive-through when Newsday visited. Operations ran smoothly at the Barataria, Maraval and Woodbrook health centres.

The Ministry of Health hosted a one-day vaccination outreach in collaboration with the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation at MTS Plaza, Aranguez Main Road, San Juan. By 10 am,officials had already screened over 100 people to get one of the four vaccines available.

Chairman of the corporation Anthony Roberts told Newsday he was happy to see the positive response from MTS and corporation workers.

“We have this opportunity to be vaccinated to operate as we used to. I feel our members of staff and their families, along with MTS staff and their families, understand the only way to get out of this pandemic is to get the vaccine.”

He said the goal was to vaccinate as many people as possible in six hours.

“If we run out of how much ever vaccines we get, we will just ask for more, that's the plan.”

CEO Dianne Lakhan said the corporation needed to get involved in the national vaccination drive to help the country achieve herd immunity to save lives.

Calls to Davlin Thomas, CEO of the North Central Regional Health Authority, were not answered.