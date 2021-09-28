Slain Claxton Bay mother, daughter cremated

Savitri Sooklal and her daugter Arianna Balgobin. -

Savitri Sooklal, 60, and her daughter, Arianna Sandeepa Balgobin, 21, were cremated together after a private funeral on September 24.

Newsday learnt that the murder victims were cremated at the Shore of Peace (Mosquito Creek) cremation site in La Romaine.

Both were shot in the head in their home at Soledad Road North in Claxton Bay on September 17.

They owned RB Services Ltd, a construction company on the same compound.

The victims and other relatives were said to still in mourning for Sooklal’s husband and Arianna’s father, Ramdeo "Ram" Balgobin, who died of a heart attack in the house in June. He was the managing director.

Since Ramdeo’s death, the business has been closed, and there has been a family rift.

Sooklal and Ramdeo also have an adult son who has been living elsewhere.

Arianna, a final-year business student at the University of the West Indies (UWI), was not married and had no children.

Many people have taken to social media to offer condolences to grieving relatives.

The Economics Society of UWI held a virtual wake on September 20. A Facebook post from the society said Arianna was a member and a former events co-ordinator.

Several residents in the community were unaware that the funeral had taken place.

"Since the murders, no one has been in the house. The house remains in darkness. People (residents) wanted to go to the funeral. We only found out about it after it went," a resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said on Tuesday.

"We understand that one pyre was used to cremate them. There was no funeral announcement in the community."

Police said no one has been detained and PC Mathura of the Homicide Bureau, Region III, is leading investigations.