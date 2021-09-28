PTSC bus crashes into Longdenville house

Amhad Ali walks towards the entrance of his apartment, where a PTSC bus crashed on Monday morning in Palmiste. Several passengers received minor injuries and were taken for medical treatment. - ROGER JACOB

A Longdenville family was left shaken on Monday morning when a bus crashed into their house on the Palmiste Main Road.

When Newsday visited the family after the accident, Roston Kelly said he was grateful no one was seriously injured.

Kelly left home shortly after 8am on Monday and his wife called a few minutes later to say a Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) bus had crashed into the house.

Stunned at the news, Kelly immediately returned home.

He told Newsday, “Everybody start to come out the bus…people got damaged, but it wasn’t as bad, because they were able to walk out of the bus.”

Though concerned about the bus’s passengers and his family’s safety, Kelly was most concerned about the safety of his tenants.

Kelly’s family lives on the top floor of their two-storey home and their tenants live downstairs, where the bus struck.

No one in the house was seriously injured, but several bus passengers and the driver were taken away by ambulance to be treated for minor injuries.

Kelly said the bus driver said he got a bad drive and ran off the road.

A short while after the accident, Kelly said, two PTSC officials visited to assess the damage. He said the officials promised to help clean up the rubble.

There has been no discussion yet on potential compensation or repairs.

“We’re hoping that we get everything fixed back to how it was before. That’s all we need to get,” said Kelly.

Contacted for comment, PTSC public relations officer Patrina Mahabir told Newsday the incident was under internal investigation.

Mahabir said police are also investigating.