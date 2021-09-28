Phase II Pan Groove members vaccinated, look forward to playing again

An estimated 92 per cent of Hadco Phase II Pan Groove stage-side members have been vaccinated to be able to resume rehearsals and public activities. This is part of a number of health and safety protocols put in place by the band to welcome musicians and supporters back to the panyard, in a controlled environment, following government’s recent announcement of plans to re-open the entertainment sector on a phased basis from October 11.

In a release, the band said although there has been no definitive word from major stakeholders regarding plans for TT’s annual Carnival festivities in 2022, bandleader Lennox Boogsie Sharpe and his team continue to work diligently to ensure that they are ready to adapt seamlessly to any perceived changes.

Sharpe said even though the membership has not resumed full stage-side rehearsals since May 2021, the time has been used productively, resulting in strategic focus being placed on infrastructural works and maintenance of the band’s compound. He said such efforts are in sync with the public’s expectations for quality from the Hadco Group of Companies which provided meaningful short-term employment for those involved.

“Improvements included the installation of additional sinks for the washing of hands, the widening of the general practice area for social distancing, as well as welding repair works. Additionally, a mandatory face-mask policy continues to be in effect for all musicians, service providers and visitors, while hand sanitizers have been placed at various points for use.”

Band captain Terry Bernard said preparations for the new normal included informing and educating members about the efficacy of covid19 vaccinations as a means of combating the negative impacts of the global pandemic. He said the members came to realise the importance of being fully immunised.

The release said a hybrid approach to business continuity is also being undertaken as part of the group’s commitment to keeping the music alive.

“Therefore, while attention is being given to the adherence of all health protocols, another team is engaged in a review of its operations and digital assets. Sharpe believes that the latter is inevitable given the influence of the pandemic on travel and daily life. He also insisted that the band will always pursue avenues that allows it to inspire and demonstrate love, respect and care for its community because Hadco Phase II Pan Groove is first and foremost about family.”