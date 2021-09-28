Maxi and taxi fares go up from October 11

Pedestrians and taxi drivers on the Port of Spain to Chaguanas taxi stand, Broadway, Port of Spain. - File photo/Sureash Cholai

Two taxi associations have announced changes to the prices of its fares which will go into effect from October 11.

In a release, the Route Two Maxi Taxi Association said its fare structure will be adjusted and announced on a later date. Members operate on the Port of Spain to Sangre Grande routes.

In a separate release, president of the Port of Spain to Chaguanas Taxi Drivers Association Miguel Dolabaille said the general taxi fare for its route will be increased by $1 to $15.

The statement said, “Amidst the increases in taxi fares nationwide within the past two years, the Port of Spain to Chaguanas Association along with its membership has been one of the very few associations nationwide to not enforce any increase on commute within the last five years.”

It said, however, with the expected future increases in the cost of living, it can no longer serve as a sustainable profit.

“It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that the association is left with no alternative but to re-evaluate the structure of all prices and fares.”

The statement said a physical statement of fares will be displayed in each registered taxi with the association.

“Commencing on October 11, all drivers belonging to this association will outfitted in uniform with the association monogram…The association is pleading with members of the public to exercise due diligence and beware of rogue drivers and criminal elements not belonging to the association who may not be in uniform (or) display a statement of fares.”

The statement said commuters are not obligated to pay the new fare if a statement of fares is not on display.

Some of the fare changes listed by the association include $25 from Chaguanas to the Eastern Main Road/Morvant, $22 from Chaguanas to the Tobago Ferry Port, $10 from Grand Bazaar to Chaguanas, $10 from Munroe Road Flyover to Port of Spain, and $200 from Port of Spain or Chaguanas to Piarco airport.