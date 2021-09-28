Man killed in taxi in Brazil village

An unidentified man was gunned down on Tuesday morning after his killers shot him while he was in a taxi.

Police said the deceased entered a taxi in Brazil village, east Trinidad, around 7.30 am. A short while after his killers, pulled alongside the car and opened fire.

The deceased got out and ran a short distance before collapsing and dying. The man is dark-skinned with a low haircut and was wearing blue overalls and black boots.

The taxi driver was not injured in the attack.