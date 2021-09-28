Kamla claims PM met President on police commissioner nominees

Kamla Persad-Bissessar -

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is alleging that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley met with the President on August 12 to discuss the merit list for the position of acting commissioner of police (CoP).

Persad-Bissessar made the allegation while speaking during the UNC's virtual meeting on Monday.

“I now have credible information that it was none other than the Prime Minister himself, Keith Rowley (who visited the President on August 12).

“The logbook at President’s house will show the visitors on that day and I call on the President to please clear the air.”

She is now calling on the Office of the President to verify if the meeting happened.

Persad-Bissessar claims that if the meeting did occur, it will put TT in a constitutional crises.

“This matter is way beyond constitutional crisis and speaks to a dictatorship in the governance of Trinidad and Tobago.”

This story will be updated with additional details.