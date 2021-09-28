Health Ministry: Vaccines available across the country

People wait to be vaccinated at St Joseph Community Centre, Market Street, St Joseph on Sunday during an exercise arranged by Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, the MP, and the St Joseph RC Church. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The Health Ministry is reminding the public that World Health Organization-approved covid19 vaccines are available at locations throughout Trinidad and Tobago and are available without an appointment.

In a release, the ministry said the vaccines are available to everyone 18 years and above, as well as the Pfizer vaccine for children 12-18. It said vaccines are available at all five regional health authorities, the 109 health centres, and the advertised mass vaccination sites. The country has Sinopharm, Astra Zeneca, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

It said members of the public can access the vaccines at locations most convenient to them without an appointment. It said the public will be facilitated on a first-come, first-served basis.

The release comes as there were reports of long lines at vaccination sites in recent days, and also following a statement by the Chief Medical Officer on Monday that the delta variant was widespread throughout TT, as well as the announcement of the opening of safe zones of businesses such as bars, gyms, restaurants, cinemas, and theatres, to vaccinated people only.

The ministry further encouraged the public to take advantage of any opportunity to receive a covid19 vaccine as soon as possible and to continue to follow the public health protocols and the ‘3Ws’ ­– wear your mask, watch your distance and wash your hands.

