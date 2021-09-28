Ex-WICB PRO Imran Khan dies of covid19

FORMER West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) corporate communications officer Imran Khan has died of covid19.

Khan contracted the virus earlier this month and died on Tuesday in his native Guyana.

Khan was hired by the regional board in 2010 after serving regional cricket with distinction in various capacities.

Media members on Tuesday recalled the professional but always friendly manner in which he facilitated them.

He later left West Indies cricket to get into politics in Guyana where he served as Director of Information in the coalition government which was defeated in last year's general election.

At the time of his passing, he was head of communications for the Alliance For Change (AFC), the Opposition in Guyana.

On his Facebook page on Saturday, Khan wrote, "By the grace and strength of God I am still fighting this, but it is getting lonely. I need more help and support. Please help me fight more. I can't do this alone. Thank you."

A day later he wrote, "Thank you for all your love, prayers, messages of encouragement and support. I am overwhelmed beyond explanation and I am in excellent spirits. Difficult to respond individually to everyone, but in time I will. Please be assured that I am fighting and there is no giving up. One love!"