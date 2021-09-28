News
Latest
Sports
Sections
Tobago
Business
Features
Opinion
Special Publications
Carnival
Popular
Watch
Classifieds
Newsday on Facebook
Newsday on Instagram
Newsday on Twitter
Newsday on YouTube
Newsday on LinkedIn
Audio & Video
Dominic De Silva, 10, enjoys being in character: ‘Acting is my passion’
43 Minutes Ago
Trending
view all
1
Tacarigua residents surprised by hail
Shane Superville
2
Ex-PNM candidate in court for malicious damage, disorderly conduct
Jada Loutoo
3
Woman, 2 men held for breaching curfew, assaulting cops in Golconda
Laurel V Williams
4
Why blue-and-yellow macaws should not be kept as pets
Tyrell Gittens
5
One dead, two arrested after Santa Cruz clash with police
Shane Superville
6
A mash-up called Trinidad
BC Pires
7
Golconda roadside stalls damaged by fire
Laurel V Williams
Comments
"Dominic De Silva, 10, enjoys being in character: ‘Acting is my passion’"
More in this section
Audio & Video
Meet Tobago's dancing bird, the blue-backed manakin
Audio & Video
The magic of La Laja: Legacy of a Venezuelan migrant and Carib woman
Audio & Video
Xhaiden Darius follows in Mummy's footsteps: 'I love singing calypso'
Comments
"Dominic De Silva, 10, enjoys being in character: ‘Acting is my passion’"