Cop testifies for colleague in 2007 St Barb's murder trial

Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas. -

NEXT week, attorneys will address the judge presiding over the trial of a police officer charged with the murder of a St Barb's, Laventille, man in 2007.

Anthony Sylvester is before Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas charged with the murder of Sheldon des Vignes, who was killed on the afternoon of November 9, 2007, at Upper St Barb's, Laventille.

It is alleged that on the day in question, des Vignes and some others were sitting in a shed playing a game of cards.

Sylvester and other officers on patrol in the area noticed another man, Richie Gloster, wearing camouflage pants. They told him to take them off, since wearing such clothing was illegal.

Gloster refused and assaulted the officer, then ran towards des Vignes and the others. Sylvester allegedly started shooting on Gloster but shot des Vignes.

Gloster, whose real name is Ridge, but who said he is called Richie, admitted he had on camouflage shorts and des Vignes had on a camouflage vest.

He insisted des Vignes had no gun.

On Monday, prosecutors closed their case against Sylvester, who testified in his defence on Tuesday. He will call as one of his witnesses, one of his colleagues who was on the scene with him. He intends to call a second witness who will give evidence on Friday, after which the judge will hear submissions on key points of law. Closing addresses are expected on Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.

In his testimony, Sylvester maintained he only shot at des Vignes because the man was pointing a gun at him and he feared for his life and those of the other police officers.

He said he did not slap anyone before the shooting, nor did he “rough” up anyone for wearing camouflage clothing.

Sylvester and PC Junior Nesbitt, who, along with two other officers, went to St Barb’s said they were responding to information the former received that a group of men, including a known gang member, Nesta Charles, were in the area with guns.

Sylvester denied there was a group of people liming under the shed and also denied that when he shot des Vignes, he told him, “That’s what allyuh vote for,” in possible reference to the results of the general election, held days before.

He insisted des Vignes had a gun and said he took it and put it in his pocket to preserve evidence after des Vignes fell to the ground. The gun, he claimed, was on the ground near des Vignes’s right hand.

He agreed that while he and the other officers were taking des Vignes’s body to the police van, there were people converging, some throwing stones and rocking the van.

“It was a hostile environment.”

Sylvester also denied hitting or slapping anyone that day, saying if he had, “They won’t be able to stand, much less run away. That’s a fact.”

He also said when he incident happened, none of the state witnesses who claimed to be present when des Vignes was shot were actually there.

He said after the shots were fired, he looked at desVignes’ body for signs of life. He denied picking up any spent shells from the ground.

Sylvester also insisted the police did not drag the body, but lifted des Vignes to put him in the police vehicle to take him to hospital.

In his testimony, Nesbitt said on the day of the incident he, PCs Sylvester, James and Anderson were on patrol in St Barb's.

He said Sylvester got a call about a group of men higher up the road who were had guns and were dressed in camouflage clothing. He said when they got there, a group of men in the area scattered and ran down a track. He insisted at no point did they have any exchange or interact with anyone, but three of them chased a man into a track.

He said when he realised Anderson had not followed but was guarding the police vehicle, he went back, since they worked in pairs.

He said he heard Sylvester shout, “Put down the gun,” then heard two loud explosions. Nesbitt said he then saw Sylvester and James carrying an injured man and putting him in the tray of the police van.

By then, a crowd had gathered.

"There were several persons around the vehicle trying to prevent us from taking the gentleman for medical attention.

"I heard several loud explosions and saw the crowd quickly disperse.”

He said they took des Vignes to the accident and emergency department of the Port of Spain General Hospital and then returned to base, where Sylvester made a report.

Sylvester is represented by Senior Counsel Israel Khan and Ulric Skerritt. Indira Chinebas and Ambay Ramkhelawan are prosecuting.