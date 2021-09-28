Cameron Wong wins US Tennis Association Girls' U14 singles title

National tennis player Cameron Wong is all smiles after winning the Girls U14 singles title at a USTA tournament in South Carolina on Saturday. - Photo via Jerome Ward

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO junior tennis player Cameron Wong was crowned Girls’ Under-14 singles champion at a United States Tennis Association (USTA) tournament in South Carolina, on Saturday.

In the title match, Wong defeated the Shreya Amirichetty 6-3, 7-5 at The Salvation Army Kroc Tennis Centre in Greenville.

This win serves as a good confidence-booster for the youngster as she prepares to compete at the Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation (COTECC) Top 8 Regional Masters in Mexico next month.

In the semi-final, the unseeded Wong showed grit as she clawed from behind to beat second seed Ellie Dukowicz 5-7, 6-4 and 10-8 in the super tie-break. The former COTECC Girls Under-14 number one also crushed third seed Grace Qin 6-1, 6-0 in the quarter-final.

Prior to that, Wong advanced out of the round of 32 via bye and then played a perfect match in the following round as she cruised past Berit Galloway 6-0, 6-0.

Over the past few weeks, Wong has been training in the US alongside her coach and ex-national player Jerome Ward in preparation for the Regional Masters (October 3).

Wong will be joined in Mexico by compatriot Jordane Dookie, who was the only other national to make the cut for the prestigious junior tournament.

This is also the first time a TT female player has qualified for the Regional Masters which features the top eight players in each junior category from Central America and the Caribbean.

The top four players in each category from this tournament will be selected on the COTECC 14-and-under team for the America’s Cup in Orlando, Florida in December.

From there, the male and female winners advance to the International Tennis Federation Grand Slam Development Fund 14-and-under touring team.