2 shootings reported in East Trinidad

TWO shooting incidents in East Trinidad are engaging the attention of the police service.

In the first incident, a 24-year-old Sangre Grande man had to be hospitalised for gunshot wounds sustained while he was speaking with friends in a yard on Monday afternoon.

Police said the man was talking with three female friends in a yard at Circular Drive, Quash Trace, Sangre Grande, when a black car approached and parked nearby.

A man got out of the car and shot the man several times before getting back into the vehicle which drove off. No one else was injured in the incident.

Police said passersby took the wounded man to hospital where he was treated and warded. Members of the Eastern Division Task Force, the Sangre Grande CID and crime scene investigators retrieved 14 spent shells at the scene. No motive has been established for the shooting and the gunman remains at large.

In the second incident, a 34-year-old Valencia woman was shot while in her living room on Monday night.

Police said the woman was in her KP Lands home with her boyfriend when at 11.30 pm, a gunshot was heard and the woman noticed a wound on her left thigh which began to bleed profusely.

The woman made a report to the Valencia police and she was later taken for medical treatment. No one has been arrested and investigations are continuing.