2 more deaths, 174 new covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

THE Ministry of Health says two more people have died of the covid19 virus while 174 new infections have been recorded.

The data – made known in the ministry's daily 4 pm covid19 update on Tuesday – reflects samples take, between September 24-27.

In the update, the ministry said the number of deaths is now 1,466 and the number of active cases is 4,188.

There are 50,229 total positive cases to date.

It said 44,575 patients are recovered and 294 are in hospital; 64 patients are in step down facilities, 167 in state quarantine and 3,656 are in home isolation. The statement said 570,070 people have been given their first dose of a covid19 vaccine.

The number of people who have received their second of two doses is 470,400 and those who have received a single dose vaccine is 16,634. The number of complete vaccinations is now 487,034. The number of people tested for covid19 is 350,499.