Woman, 2 men held for breaching curfew, assaulting cops in Golconda

Photo courtesy TTPS-

Ste Madeleine police arrested two men and a woman for allegedly assaulting officers, breaching the curfew, and using obscene language, which arose from an incident in Golconda.

Police charged Avin Ramoutar, 23, of Harmony Hall Road, Gasparillo, Prem Buchoon, 40, of Fifth Company, Princes Town and Kimberly Samuel, 27, with breaching the 9 pm-5 am curfew.

A police release on Monday said Samuel, of Buen Intento Road in Princes Town, faced additional charges – assaulting police and using obscene language.

At about 10.40pm on Saturday, police on patrol along Church Street, Golconda, saw a group of people standing in the road.

The release said as the police approached, people ran in different directions.

The officers stopped and told two of the men about the curfew offence. The men tried to run away.

The police chased them and held the two nearby.

The release said WPC Sutherland held Samuel, who tried to assault an officer. She also allegedly used abusive language.

Police arrested the two men and the woman and took them to the police station.

Sgt Hosein laid the charges.

Acting Cpl Mohammed, WPC Sutherland and PC Bedasse went for medical care at the Princes Town District Health Facility and were discharged.