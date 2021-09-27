UNC Youth Arm demands AG resigns

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi.

The UNC National Youth Arm has called for the immediate resignation of the Attorney General and MP for San Fernando West Faris Al-Rawi.

A release from the UNC Youth Arm claimed Al-Rawi had forced TT into a constitutional crisis because of his incompetence.

It said it supported Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar's call for the resignation of both the Police Service Commissioners and the AG.

The UNC is calling on the Prime Minister to revoke the AG’s appointment, saying Al-Rawi’s actions in Parliament showed his inability to uphold the law and a deliberate failure to do his job.

Al-Rawi has rejected calls from the UNC for him to resign over the appointment of a commissioner of police and the collapse of the Police Service Commission (PSC), after the resignation of three members, Courtney McNish, Dr Susan Craig-James and Roger Kawalsingh.

Al-Rawi said this was not the first time the UNC has called for his resignation, nor will it be the last time.