N Touch
News

UNC Youth Arm demands AG resigns

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi.
Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi.

The UNC National Youth Arm has called for the immediate resignation of the Attorney General and MP for San Fernando West Faris Al-Rawi.

A release from the UNC Youth Arm claimed Al-Rawi had forced TT into a constitutional crisis because of his incompetence.

It said it supported Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar's call for the resignation of both the Police Service Commissioners and the AG.

The UNC is calling on the Prime Minister to revoke the AG’s appointment, saying Al-Rawi’s actions in Parliament showed his inability to uphold the law and a deliberate failure to do his job.

Al-Rawi has rejected calls from the UNC for him to resign over the appointment of a commissioner of police and the collapse of the Police Service Commission (PSC), after the resignation of three members, Courtney McNish, Dr Susan Craig-James and Roger Kawalsingh.

Al-Rawi said this was not the first time the UNC has called for his resignation, nor will it be the last time.

Comments

"UNC Youth Arm demands AG resigns"

More in this section