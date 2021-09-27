Trinidad and Tobago face group leaders Paraguay at Pan Am Hockey Challenge

Trinidad and Tobago's Daniella Cabralis, right, in action against Peru in the Pan Am Challenge on Sunday in Lima, Peru. - Pan Am Hockey

Trinidad and Tobago’s women’s hockey team return to action in the 2021 Pan American Challenge against Paraguay on Tuesday from 11am.

After a last-minute field goal from TT’s Brianna Govia secured a narrow 1-0 victory over hosts Peru on Sunday, the national team is gearing up to face group leaders Paraguay in what’s expected to be a tightly contested encounter.

Paraguay also won their opening match 2-1 against Brazil on Sunday. TT are currently second on the standings and a win against Paraguay on Tuesday would propel them to the top of the standings.

TT complete their group competition against Brazil on Wednesday. If victorious in their remaining two games, TT will move on to the semi-final round on Friday with the final scheduled for Saturday.