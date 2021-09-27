Trinidad and Tobago crosses 50,000 covid19 infections

Image courtesy CDC

The country has passed 50,000 covid19 infections, over a year and a half after confirming its first case. On Monday, in its 4 pm update, the Ministry of Health reported 106 new cases, which pushed the total number of cases to 50,055.

A total of 44,378 patients have recovered.

The death toll has increased to 1,464 after the ministry reported seven more deaths.

The number of active cases dropped slightly, from 4,316 to 4,213.

There are 3,749 patients in home quarantine, 287 in hospital and 71 in step-down facilities waiting to be discharged. The ministry said 131 people are in state quarantine.

In total 345,048 samples have been sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency, the Tobago Regional Health Authority, UWI and other local testing sites.

As the national vaccination programme continues the ministry said 567,206 people have had a covid19 vaccine and 464,052 are now fully vaccinated.