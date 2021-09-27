Tobago records 14 more covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago has gone two days without any new covid19 deaths after the island recorded four deaths in six days.

The death toll stands at 87.

In its daily update on Monday morning the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said 14 more people tested positive for the virus.

However, active cases dropped from 442 to 439.

Seventeen patients were discharged.

There are 394 patients in home isolation, four in hospital receiving intensive care and none in the step-down facility waiting to be discharged.

There are also 41 people in state quarantine.

Since Tobago recorded its first case on March 23, the island has had 2,757 cases from 14,641 swabs that were sent for testing.

Five months into the national vaccination programme, 20,475 people in Tobago have taken a covid19 vaccine. Of these, 17,115 people are fully vaccinated.