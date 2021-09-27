Police shot at while dispersing Sea Lots boxing-match crowd

File photo.

A team of police who dispersed a crowd in Sea Lots were shot at on Sunday night.

Police said the Port of Spain Division was told there was a large crowd in Concession Drive, Sea Lots, at around 7.30 pm.

Officers who went there saw over 100 people standing in the street watching a boxing match. Most were not wearing masks.

Police reminded the crowd of the public health regulations but they refused to comply and disperse.

Police began arresting some of them and others ran off in different directions.

While making arrests, the police were shot at. They took cover and shot back. No one was wounded.

Four men and two women, all from Sea Lots, were arrested.

The exercise was co-ordinated by ACP Gaffar, Snr Supt Terrence Nobbee, Supt Kissoonlal and ASP Walker with field operations by acting Insp Rajkumar, Sgt Alexander, Cpl Huggins and W/Cpl Fernando.