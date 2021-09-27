Nominations open for Tobago Youth Awards

In this file photo, the winners of the Youth Awards 2019 posed for a photo at Magdalena. - Photo by David Reid

The Division of Sport and Youth Affairs is inviting nominations for the 2021 Tobago Youth Awards.

The awards will recognise young residents who have influenced their communities positively and contributed to the development of Tobago in the face of the covid19 pandemic, for the period September 2019 to August 2021.

The individual award categories for nominees ages 10 to 35 are: education, health and wellness, youth triumph, agriculture, media, youth service, entrepreneurship, performing arts, youth leader (10-17 and 18-35) and youth mentor (36 and over).

The group awards will highlight the most improved youth organisation, the most effective youth programme/project and the most outstanding youth organisation. Past recipients of youth awards are not eligible for nomination to the same category.

Nominations are open and can be submitted via the division’s website, www.thasportandyouth.com.

Nominations close on October 1.

For more information e-mail dsya_youth@gov.tt.