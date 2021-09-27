National Under-12 tennis teams win opening encounters

TT's U12 tennis teams led by boys captain Anthony Jeremiah (top right) and girls captain Allison Mohammed (bottom right). - Courtesy: TennisTT

TRINIDAD AND Tobago’s boys and girls’ Under-12 tennis teams produced winning starts to their respective International Tennis Federation/Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation (COTECC) 12-and-Under Team Competition round-robin campaigns in the Dominican Republic on Sunday.

The girls – Shiloh Walker, Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith and Naomi Mohammed – emerged 3-0 winners over St Lucia while the boys – Connor Carrington, Brian Harricharan and Nirav Dougdeen – defeated Jamaica 2-1 at the practice courts in Santo Domingo.

In the girls division, Walker had a positive start with a 6-4, 7-5 win. Campbell-Smith made it two wins in as many matches as she beat her St Lucian opponent 6-1, 6-1 before she paired up with Mohammed to secure an important 6-0, 7-5 victory in the doubles.

In the boys’ equivalent, Connor stumbled at the first hurdle as he lost 6-4, 6-0 against Jamaican opposition. Harricharan pulled one back for the TT team when he earned a 6-1, 6-1 result. He then teamed up with Dougdeen to snag a crucial 6-3, 6-0 win in the doubles to secure the overall victory.

Both teams return to the courts on Monday with girls up against Dominican Republic’s first team while the boys battle Bermuda.