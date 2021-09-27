Law Association adopts ‘wait and see’ on PSC

President of the Law Association Sophia Chote,SC. Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

LAW Association president Sophia Chote SC on Sunday said the association is not prepared, at this time, to make any pronouncement on the current state of affairs of the Police Service Commission (PSC) or the process to appoint a commissioner of police (CoP).

On Saturday, the Office of the President announced the resignation of Dr Susan Craig-James from the PSC. Another member, Courtney McNish, resigned on Tuesday last week. The PSC is now without a quorum, with only chairman Bliss Seepersad and member Roger Kawalsingh remaining. As it stands, the commission cannot complete the process to appoint a CoP or give instructions to attorneys representing it in matters currently before the court.

Chote, a former independent senator, explained that when she speaks as president, she does so on behalf of the association's council as a whole. She said events with the PSC have been transpiring rapidly over the last few days.

“We haven't had a chance to discuss it as a council as yet."

Chote believes the council will discuss the matter in the coming days. She also said the association needs to see what happens with respect to the PSC in the immediate future.

"We are looking at how things are developing, and over the next few days we will determine whether we wish to make a statement on the matter."