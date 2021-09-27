Irvine's Golf Academy exposes children to competition

Members of Irvine's Golf Academy, parents, sponsors and coaches at the Mt Irvine golf course last week where the club hosted a competition. -

Irvine's Golf Academy members recently tested their skills in a competition at the Mt Irvine golf course, Tobago.

Seven young golfers, ages five to 13, competed in chipping, putting and driving last Tuesday.

Among the winners were Legacy Fleming (putting), Jaden Roachford (long shot) and Zuri Marcelle (chipping).

Rockel Sandy won the long shot in the parent category.

There were medals and vouchers for the winners courtesy sponsors Guy's Auto Zone, Font View Bar & Grill, B's ice cream and Joefield's wines.

Irvine's Golf Academy is managed and coached by Cherisia Irvine, who told Newsday the purpose of the competition was to expose the young golfers to tournament play. She said the competition will instil discipline in the golfers who must understand they cannot win all the time.

Irvine said it was the first competition held by the academy and the golfers were all nervous but excited.

She said the academy, previously known as KHG Tobago, started in 2016.

"We usually do programmes in schools such as Castara Government, Pentecostal Light and Life, Little White Diamond and Hope Anglican," Irvine said.

Irvine, a graduate of the Orlando Golf Academy, is assisted by coach Moesha Gibbs.

Irvine said the golf programme has had to adapt to the challenges of pandemic, with Zoom and Google Meet sessions when physical classes were not permitted.

She is looking forward to helping more youngsters learn the fundamentals of the sport.