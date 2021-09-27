Golconda roadside stalls damaged by fire

Fire damaged several vendor stalls on the roadside at Golconda Connector Road in San Fernando. - Photo by Roger Jacob

Southern Division police are investigating a fire that damaged several stalls over the weekend at the roadside at Golconda Connector Road, near where a gunman shot and killed a vendor.

No one has been arrested.

Investigators believe the fire might have been deliberately set early on Sunday.

On September 17, around 4 pm, vendor Anildath "Heavy" Cazabo, 49, was at his stall when a man got out of a car, walked up to Cazabo and shot him.

The father of two died on the spot. The killer got back into the car, which drove off.

Cazabo, also known as Market, lived at St Charles Village in Princes Town.

His widow, Sunita, could not say if his stall was damaged.

"I do not have the strength to go there right now. I just can't face it," Sunita said. "As far as I knew, his tent was still there. I do not know if it was destroyed, and no one wants to tell me about it."

An autopsy on Cazabo's body was scheduled for Monday at the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James.

The family is hoping to have the funeral on Wednesday. Sunita said two female relatives had come from the US for the funeral.

As a sign of respect, family and friends have been lighting flambeaux on the street in front of the family’s home.

Police do not have a motive for the killing.

Police were unable to say if the killing and the fire were linked.