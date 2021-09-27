Ex-PNM candidate in court for malicious damage, disorderly conduct

Quincy Stewart. -

A People’s National Movement (PNM) local government candidate was granted $20,000 bail on Monday when he appeared before a magistrate charged with malicious damage to a woman’s cellphone, disorderly behaviour and resisting arrest.

Quincy Stewart, who contested the San Pedro, Piparo, Tabaquite seat in the 2019 local government elections, pleaded not guilty to the three charges.

It is alleged that on Saturday, Stewart took the cellphone from the woman, with whom he was allegedly in a relationship. He has been ordered to stay away from her as part of his bail conditions.

It is alleged that the woman went to the Chaguanas police station to make a report and while at the station the phone was thrown to the ground, damaging it.

Stewart was arrested at the station and later charged,

He is 41 and works as a sawmill operator. He is also on suspension from the Fire Service.

Stewart will return to court on November 16.