Digital marketing plays vital role for sporting organisations

THE value of digital marketing has become increasingly important during the covid19 pandemic as clubs and sporting organisations aim to keep their fans engaged in the action.

Throughout the world fans have only recently started returning to venues to cheer on their favourite team.

Since the pandemic began in early 2020, large gatherings have not been allowed forcing fans to view sporting events at home.

On Saturday, a virtual public lecture was held on the Voice of Sporting Organisations: The Role of Digital Marketing and Traditional Communications.

It was hosted by the department of management studies of The University of the West Indies, St Augustine Campus in collaboration with FIFA and the International Centre for Sports Studies.

Natalie Amato, a sports media and communications specialist, was the main contributor who gave her advice on a range of topics.

“Digital is playing a growing role in how sporting organisations do business,” Amato said in a media release prior to the lecture.

Discussing the importance of content and growth in the lecture, Amato said providing content that grows subscribers will help your product.

Real time results and statistics, information and exclusive photo coverage will attract fans to your website or social media pages.

Amato spoke about the popularity of Esports. Esports (video games) allows fans to play sports they love especially during covid19 when people were not allowed to attend sporting events or even participate in outdoor activities.

Also providing content in multiple languages also helps reach a wider audience.

Amato said sporting clubs can gather the most attention, therefore the focus must be on clubs to gather more support.

“We placed a lot of importance on the relationship with clubs. The clubs are the most followed stakeholders in the region, so really utilising them and striking a good relationship with them, sharing content with them was a big help,” Amato said.

Integration of sponsors into content is key.

Branded content helps give sponsors mileage, therefore social media platforms must ensure brand logos are always visible.

“The main driver of media value it comes from not necessarily the logo exposure on the asset itself, but the engagement that content piece receives, so it is how well people are connecting with a piece of content is the main driver for how we were determining the value of a piece of branded content.”