Diego Martin man dies after shooting

A 27-year-old Diego Martin man is dead after being shot on Monday morning.

Police said Stephano Hosein was at Bridge Road, Diego Martin, just after 7 am when two men walked up to him and shot him in the head.

Passersby took Hosein to the St James Infirmary. He was treated and transferred to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he died.

Western Division police and crime scene investigators went to the area and found spent shells.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 1 are continuing enquiries.