Vote for people's choice by Sept 28

A poster for Ikarus, a film by Shaun Escayg. -

Now that the 2021 TT Film Festival (TTFF/21) is in full swing, and has captured the interest of local and regional movie lovers with opening night screenings, Mano Santa and Candela, the big question remains – Who will rank highest in this year’s people’s choice award?

Genres showcasing diverse perspectives, cultural backgrounds and indigenous films produced in TT might put film enthusiasts in a tight spot when figuring out their top pick from 23 TT films vying for People’s Choice Awards.

Little Moko, which will have its world premiere, is a 15-minute documentary by director Miquel Galofré, which explores the direct impact of the global pandemic on TT’s greatest display of culture, Carnival, and how elements of this world-stage event persevered despite this. Another documentary to be noted is Party Done, which profiles the controversial local TV host Ian Alleyne.

Included in the range of films to be seen is Shaun Escayg’s sci-fi narrative short Ikarus. The protagonist, Queen, is a teenage scavenger who makes a desperate attempt to save her brother’s life after he is fatally wounded because of some shady business relating to nanobiotics.

Films such as Killing Columbus, Hang Jack, Over-Flow, Port of Spain: A Writer’s Heaven and The Forgotten Boys, just to name a few, are among those eligible for People’s Choice Award at this year’s TTFF.

After viewing the TT films of choice at ttfilmfestival.com, a notification will appear on screen, letting viewers know if the film is eligible for audience awards. If it’s eligible, audiences can click either "like" or "dislike" to register their vote. The winner will be announced at the end of the festival and will receive a trophy.

Voting closes for the TTFF/21 People’s Choice Award on September 28.

TTFF/21 audiences are asked to take a minute to vote on the TT films people’s choice/audience awards and make a positive difference to the trajectory of a film or filmmaker.