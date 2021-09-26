Parang season moves on after history month

Los Dinamicos entertains patrons at Gulf City Mall, La Romaine on October 15, 2020. The National Parang Association hosts its parang season online as the state of emergency remains in effect. File photo -

The finals of parang instrumental showdown may bring the curtain down on parang history month but it heralds the season of the music that celebrates Christmas in TT.

The National Parang Association of TT (NPATT) held a showcase of bands, and spotlights on the origins of the music in September. It will move on to several fundraisers, including two telethons in the coming months.

In a release, NPATT said it is in full support of the measures put in place to protect citizens during the covid19 pandemic. However, as a long-standing member of the creative industry, the extension of the state of emergency, with the attendant protocols and restrictions, continues to affect the operations and the livelihood of many in the parang community.

Around this time of year, parranderos prepare for the advent and Christmas seasons.

This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the organisation and several activities were planned to celebrate the occasion. On April 18, celebrations began with a thanksgiving mass at the Church of Assumption, Maraval. Unfortunately, the major initiatives such as the launch of the national parang orchestra and the drive for “a home for parang” have been deferred to next year.

Also, the annual parang festival, the major income-earner that help support the operations, will not be produced. They are experiencing the severe financial impact of not hosting the festival in various communities.

Despite the challenges,the goal for NPATT’s 50th anniversary remains focused to secure a location for a parang headquarters.

To ensure the next generation of parranderos have a place called home, the parang community comprising more than 50 adult and 60 junior bands will unite in an “Each 1 Help 1” parang drive.

A fundmetnt account will be set up for donations and contributions can be made to FCB #1463159. For further details, check NPATT's Facebook and Instagram pages.

The following is the organisation's upcoming events:

Instrumental Showdown

Ensemble premier and final round – September 27

Grand finale, winners announced – September 30

For the Love of Parang telethon – October 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24

For the Love of Parang telethon and bar-b-que – October 30

Junior parang virtual explosion – November 20, 21

Drive-in parang theatre – December 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19