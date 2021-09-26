Met office warns of rough seas on coastlines

A fisherman anchors his pirogue on Grand Chemin Beach, Moruga on July 6, 2021. File photo/Angelo Marcelle -

The Meteorological Office has issued a second yellow level hazardous seas alert for the northern and western nearshore coastlines of Trinidad and Tobago.

The updated notice was issued on Saturday at 7 am and expected to last until Monday at 11 am.

The Met office said, “Northerly high energy swells have been observed along the northern and western nearshore coastlines of TT.

“These swells have resulted in occasional high surfs and battering waves. These conditions may also be exacerbated at high tide.”

It urged the public to pay attention to instructions given by the local authorities, monitor sea conditions, exercise caution in nearshore areas and to be on the alert for large waves in these areas.

The Met office added that it continued to monitor the progress of hurricane Sam, which was about 1,855 kilometres east-southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands and moving toward the west-northwest near 20 kilometres per hour.

It said a slight decrease in forward speed and a motion toward the west-northwest was expected over the next 24 to 48 hours, but maximum sustained winds have increased to nearly 175 kilometres per with higher gusts.

“Additional strengthening is forecast, and Sam is likely to become a major hurricane later today. At this time, the system does not pose any direct threat to the Lesser Antilles, but the Leeward Islands should closely monitor the progress of this system.”

There were no watches or warnings in effect at this time and the system poses no direct threat to TT, Grenada and its dependencies, the Met office said.