Merle Baggoo resigns as Trinidad and Tobago table tennis president

MERLE Baggoo has resigned as president of the Trinidad and Tobago Table Tennis Association (TTTTA).

Baggoo held the position for five months.

A TTTTA media release on Saturday, said, “Please be advised that Ms Merle Baggoo resigned as TTTTA president on September 23, 2021. The management committee continues to conduct the affairs of the association led by Mr Kevin Lewis who will act as president until the position is filled in accordance with the constitution. The table tennis membership will continue to be updated of all developments in a timely manner.”

Baggoo was the first woman to be elected president of the TTTTA.