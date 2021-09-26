Jason Holder’s heroics not enough to rescue Sunrisers in IPL

West indies cricketer Jason Holder - CWI Media

JASON Holder’s brilliant all-around performance could not prevent Sunrisers Hyderabad from falling to a five-run defeat to Punjab Kings in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, on Saturday.

Holder, who many felt should have been included in the 15-man West Indies squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, struck 47 and took 3/19 which earned him the player of the match award. Holder will be one of four travelling reserves on the West Indies World Cup team.

Holder’s four-over bowling spell helped limit Punjab Kings to 125/7 in 20 overs.

Holder removed dangerous openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal for 21 and five respectively, before later removing Deepak Hooda for 13.

The West Indies pair of Nicholas Pooran and Chris Gayle did not contribute much with the bat scoring eight and 14 respectively.

In response, Sunrisers were in a spot of bother on 60/5 after 13 overs. Holder kept Sunrisers in the contest with some hefty blows hitting five sixes.

Despite Holder’s knock of 47 off 29 balls he could not get Sunrisers over the line closing on 120/7.

In an earlier match on Saturday, West Indian Shimron Hetmyer’s cameo of 28 off 16 deliveries (five fours) helped Delhi Capitals defeat Rajasthan Royals by 33 runs.

Capitals scored 154/6 batting first before Royals were reduced to 121/6.

West Indies cricketers are getting valuable match time in the IPL ahead of the T20 World Cup which will be held in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17-November 14.

West Indies T20 captain Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians), Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings) and Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders) are among the other West Indies cricketers in the World Cup team playing in the IPL.