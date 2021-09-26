Govia nets late winner as national hockey team defeat Peru

Trinidad and Tobago's Daniella Cabralis, right, in action against Peru in the Pan Am Challenge on Sunday in Lima, Peru. PHOTO COURTESY Pan Am Hockey -

TRINIDAD AND Tobago’s Brianna Govia scored a last-minute (60th minute) field goal to secure an narrow 1-0 victory over hosts Peru in the teams' opening women’s hockey match at the Pan American Challenge in Lima on Sunday.

Both teams were inseparable for most of the match, which comprised four 15-minute quarters. However, a goalkeeping blunder from Peru's Xiomara Bellina saw Govia pounce on a loose puck and fire home to salvage the win for the Anthony Marcano-coached TT team.

After the goal, Govia fell to the turf in celebration while her teammates rushed over to her with excitement.

This win places TT in second position on the Pool Standings behind leaders Paraguay, who beat Brazil 2-1 in the tournament’s opener.

TT return to action from 1pm on Tuesday against Paraguay and complete the group stage on Wednesday against Brazil. The semi-finals will be contested on Friday and the final scheduled for Saturday.