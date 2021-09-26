CWI head Ricky Skerritt calls Windies World Cup squad a ‘rich mixture’ despite criticism

Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt - SUREASH CHOLAI

PRESIDENT of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Ricky Skerritt is calling on West Indies cricket fans everywhere, to throw their full support behind the West Indies team when they defend the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup title from October 17-November 14.

With the countdown already on towards the start of the marquee event in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman, Skerritt has asked the fan base and all stakeholders to help create a winning West Indian spirit of passion and unity, in the face of a global battle. The West Indies team are going in pursuit of an unprecedented third T20 World title.

“The selectors have produced a fit-for-purpose squad which is a rich mixture of experienced leadership, proven match-winners, and youthful talent,” Skerritt said in a CWI media release, on Saturday.

Former West Indies players and stakeholders have criticised some of the selections on the 15-man squad including the selection of 42-year-old Chris Gayle. Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Sunil Narine and Romario Shepherd were among the players not chosen. Hosein and Holder are two of four travelling reserves on the squad.

The selection panel, led by Roger Harper, was also criticised for giving some players medical exemptions. Those players, including Gayle, did not have to meet the same fitness requirements as some of the younger players.

Rutherford, Smith and Narine did not meet the fitness standard.

Skerritt said the team needs the backing of the entire region.

“For the first time for years, the selectors had good options within a growing pool of exciting West Indian talent. But this is a major world tournament, not a development tour. All the best teams in the world will be setting out to dethrone the West Indies as defending champions. And just coping with the discomfort of an ongoing covid19 bubble will be tough enough for the players. So the mental toughness of our team will be stiffly tested both on and off the field. That is at least one good reason why they deserve our support. If you are a West Indian fan, then this is your team no matter which territory the players hail from.

“A successful World Cup journey requires that all of us; who love and support the game, and who have seriously studied the fortunes of West Indies cricket; come together and send positive vibes to captain (Kieron) Pollard and the members of his squad, no matter what.”

The last time the T20 World Cup was staged in 2016, West Indies spectacularly beat England at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, to capture their second title. The first T20 World Cup victory came in 2012 when they beat Sri Lanka at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. West Indies have also reached the semi-finals on two occasions – in 2009 in England and 2014 in Bangladesh.

Head coach Phil Simmons will be looking to make it back-to-back titles as he was the mastermind behind the title success in 2016. Captain Pollard will also be looking for a second world title as he was an influential member of the squad which won in 2012.

West Indies have shown encouraging form this year in the build-up to the tournament. They contested four CG Insurance T20I home series against Sri Lanka, South Africa, Australia, and Pakistan. They played 17 matches – winning eight, losing six and three no results due to rain.

The squad will start assembling in the UAE in early October, where they will have a training camp before fine-tuning the final preparations, including warm-up matches against Pakistan and India.

West Indies have been drawn in group one and will play five group games against England, South Africa and Australia along with the winner of group A (Sri Lanka, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Namibia) and the runner-up from group B (Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, and Oman).

West Indies will open their campaign against England in Dubai on October 23.

SQUAD: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jnr

TRAVELLING RESERVES

Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein