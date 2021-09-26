A passion for cricket: Tyler Ramroop, 12, aims to break Lara's records

Tyler Ramroop has his sights set on breaking the world records of star batsman Brian Lara. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Twelve-year-old Tyler Ramroop is aiming to become the next cricket star, breaking world records. He hopes to shatter the ones held by Brian Lara.

Ramroop, the first placed male student in this year’s Secondary Entrance Examination (SEA), is now a student of Hillview College.

He told Newsday Kids that ever since he could remember cricket has been his passion.

Ramroop attended El Dorado North Hindu Primary School and has competed in several cricket tournaments. He also trains with Queen’s Park Cricket Club and Kumar Rampat Cricket Academy (KRCA).

“I had the passion for it (cricket) since I was a baby. I remember Aji (grandmother) used to bowl me in the house. I just continued on with it and found a passion for it. Luckily, while playing in the house I did not break anything,” he said, chuckling, at home in El Dorado.

Ramroop said he has a strict routine in which he balanced school and cricket practice but would now have to make changes because the workload of secondary school would be more demanding.

“I see school like going to a job, where you have to show up and to do the work to see the benefits, you must take it seriously.

“After this is completed then I would get set for cricket practice. It is basically about management and focus, giving each the priority it deserves and just doing the best I can.

“I train on Saturdays and Sundays because of the covid19 pandemic but before that I trained for about three or four days a week,” he said.

The restrictions, Ramroop explained, were used to his advantage because gatherings were limited and cricket practice was closed off.

“It happened in such a way that the lockdown was just before the SEA exam so we were not able to go out and practice. I used the extra time to study,” he said.

Preparation for the exam was not difficult, Ramroop said, because of the support of his family and his diligence to invest the time and effort when and where necessary.

“The preparation for SEA included a lot more responsibilities on the students because we were at home rather than in school where the teacher can help us along more intimately.

“When we were at home, we had to ensure we were at the computer and participate because the teacher would not know that we were there.

“I found online learning was different but not that challenging because I was accustomed to paying attention in school, so I was able to get all my work done."

Ramroop said while he understood the importance of academics, not much thought has been placed on a field of study.

“I like mathematics and I do not know what I would pursue as a degree but I do know it is wise to get a good education.”

Ramroop described himself as an all-rounder who is usually the opening batsman, and specialises in fast-medium bowling.

His list of achievements included being selected at nine for the East Zone under-13 squad in 2019, captain of his primary school team which won the under-11 zone, most outstanding player and best performing batsman in the 2019 at the Scotiabank Kiddie Cricket camp.

Ramroop also holds the highest individual score at the 2019 national cricket festival, represented AK Academy in the under-15 tournament in the US Open Cricket that year, represented KRCA on a tour to Grenada in 2018 and successfully represented his school in several track and field competitions.

He also won a 2019 contest where he met and practised with Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) players, which he described as one of his most thrilling experiences.

His takeaway from that assignment was meeting and chatting with New Zealand cricketer Brendon McCullum.

“I got to ask Brendon McCullum a question that I really wanted to know the answer for. I asked what was the most important ingredient for success and he told me self-belief.

“Since then I put that into everything that I do — my schoolwork, my cricket, my everything. So when I went to write SEA I just had the self-belief that I would do well.”

His parents, Vido and Lana, said there was no doubt that he would do great in whatever his chooses to pursue.

Vido encouraged parents to support their children in whatever they do since positive reinforcement was important for their development and success.

Ramroop’s favourite cricketer is Sir Garfield Sobers, who he hopes to meet one day.

His short-term goals include playing cricket for the under-13 and under-15 east zones, the under-15 national team, the West Indies under-15 team, and at Hillview College.

In the long-term, Ramroop aspires to play all formats of the game for TT, at the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Indian Premier League (IPL) and at English county cricket.