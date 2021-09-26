6 more cases of delta variant

The covid19 virus as seen under a high-powered microscope. AP Photo -

The Ministry of Health on Sunday confirmed six more cases of the covid19 delta variant.

This brings the total number of people identified with the delta variant to 17.

In a release, the ministry said one case is an unvaccinated minor who travelled to Trinidad from New York. The other five cases have no recent history of travel.

All patients have been placed in isolation until the enhanced discharge criteria for people with

covid19 variants of concern is achieved.

The ministry said contact tracing, testing and quarantining of contacts have also been initiated.

The World Health Organization confirmed that the delta variant has been detected in 185 countries. The Ministry of Health advises that people continue following all health protocols.