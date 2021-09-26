6 covid deaths, 127 cases detected

Six deaths attributed to the covid19 virus has brought the death toll to 1,457.

An additional 127 cases were detected in samples taken between September 22-25.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update on Sunday said the people who died were two elderly men, two elderly women, and one middle-aged woman, all with comorbidities, as well as one elderly male without comorbidities.

There are 4,316 active cases. Since March 2020, there have been 49,949 cases, of which 44,176 have recovered.

There are 292 patients in hospital, one more than on Saturday. Of these, there are 63 people at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with 14 in the intensive care unit and 15 in the high dependency unit. There are 20 people at the Caura Hospital, 41 at the Augustus Long Hospital, six at the St Ann’s Hospital, 41 at the Arima General Hospital, 40 at the new Point Fortin Hospital, 38 at the St James Medical Complex, 38 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George and five at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are 70 patients in step-down facilities, with none at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 39 at UWI Debe, seven at UTT Valsayn, zero at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, none at the Port of Spain field hospital, 11 at the Couva Field Hospital, 13 at the Tacarigua Facility, and none in Tobago.

There are 156 people in state quarantine facilities, and 3,827 people in home self-isolation. There are 78 recovered community cases and 32 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

The update said the total number of people vaccinated with their first dose of a two-dose regime was 566,711. Of these, 120,050 took the AstraZeneca vaccine, 378,499 took the Sinopharm vaccine, and 68,162 took the Pfizer vaccine.

The number of people vaccinated with their second dose was 463,702, while the number of people vaccinated with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 15,715. There are 463,072 people who have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people tested in public and private facilities is 344,713. Of these tests, 148,270 were done at private facilities.