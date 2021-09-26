3 teens among 25 held in curfew party in Marabella

File photo.

Three teenagers were among 25 people detained and charged with breaching the curfew and public health regulations at a house party in Marabella on Thursday night.

The teenagers – 13, 14 and 16 – were released into the care of their parents to be charged by summons.

The others are expected to appear before a San Fernando magistrate on Tuesday.

According to a report, police were alerted by residents along Ninth Street, Gopaul Lands, Marabella of a party taking place in the area.

A team of officers led by Insp Ramlogan, Sgt Maharaj and Cpl Singh of the Marabella station, responded to the call.

Police went to the area around 11.30 pm and found the partygoers, between the ages of 13 to 42, smoking, dancing, and drinking alcohol.

Police say while some of those held were from the community, a few came from as far as Diego Martin and La Horquetta.