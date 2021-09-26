10 deaths, covid19 toll up to 1,451

Photo courtesy CDC.

Ten people died of covid19 between Friday and Saturday afternoon, bringing the number of deaths to 1,451.

According to the Ministry of Health’s Saturday afternoon update, those with comorbidities were three elderly men, four elderly women, and two middle aged women, as well as one middle aged man without comorbidities.

In addition, 134 new cases were recorded from samples taken from September 21 to 24, which increased the total number of positive cases since the start of the pandemic to 49,822.

Thirty-three people were discharged from public health facilities while 56 recovered from home isolation, bringing the total number of people recovered to 44,066, and the number of active cases to 4,305, an increase of 35.

There were 291 people in hospital with 11 in the intensive care unit and 12 in the high dependency unit. There were also 3,806 in home isolation, 74 in step down facilities, and 143 in state quarantine facilities.